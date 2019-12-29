Joanne Cornelia Zeldenrust (nee Van Deursen)

LANSING, IL - Joanne Cornelia Zeldenrust (nee Van Deursen) age 90 of Lansing IL, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Christmas Day, December 25, 2019. She is survived by sisters-in-law Laura (late Harry) Brown, Elverna (late Rich) Dykstra, brother-in-law Harold (late JoAnn) Eenigenburg, niece Janet M. Carty, daughter-in-law Joy Zeldenrust Martinez, special friends Barb, Mike and Sabrina Sanchez, numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs Zeldenrust was preceded in death by husband Herman Arthur Zeldenrust, two sons Joe and Howard Zeldenrust, sister Marie (Peary) Coxworth and sisters-in-law Carrie (Tony) Porte, Henrietta (late Ed) Kooy, and Ethel (late Bill) Sikma.

Friends invited to visit with family on Monday December 30, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Rd. Lansing, IL. Funeral services will be held Tuesday December 31, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Oakridge Cemetery in Lansing. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Gideons.Mrs. Zeldenrust was a lifelong resident of the area and lived in Lansing her entire adult life. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed. www.schroederlauerfh.com