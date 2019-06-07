Joanne Frances Joseforsky

VALPARAISO, IN - Joanne Frances Joseforsky, 72 of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She was born January 21, 1947 in Gary, the daughter of Eugene and Josephine (Luzar) Joseforsky. Joanne retired from Southlake Methodist Hospital after 25 years with the housekeeping department.

Surviving are her brothers, Ronald (late Patricia) Joseforsky of Lowell and Alan Joseforsky of Crown Point and her sister Carol (Lud) Yards of Valparaiso. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Doris Benka.

Joanne enjoyed the beauty of Rogers Lakewood Park as often as she could and she enjoyed knitting. Joanne was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Monday, June 10, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Rev. Michael Hoffman will officiate. Burial will be in Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Visitation will be on Sunday from 3:00-7:00 PM at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME - VALPARAISO, and at the church on Monday from 10:00 AM until the time of her funeral mass.