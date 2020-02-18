Joanne K. Bickerton

LAFAYETTE, CO - Joanne K. Bickerton, 81 of Lafayette, CO, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. She was born November 28, 1938 in Valparaiso to Mott and Doris (Crowe) Corcoran.

Joanne is survived by her daughter Cynthia Jo Bickerton of Lafayette, Colorado, her brother Robert Corcoran of LaCrosse, three stepbrothers Raymond, Ken, and Chuck Jankowski all of Valparaiso, her sister Margaret of Michigan City, first husband the late Richard W. Bickerton and her second husband Peter A. Modzeleski of Colorado. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Joanne was an accounting clerk in the accounting department with the Boulder County Government. She was a member of the V.F.W. Ladies Auxilary Post #1771 in Lafayette, CO, American Legion Post #111 in Louisville, Colorado and she was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels in East Boulder County, in Lafayette.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME in Valparaiso. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of services. Memorial contributions can be made to Meals on Wheels of East Boulder County, CO. www.bartholomewnewhard.com