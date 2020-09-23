JoAnne Mazgaj

CRETE - JoAnne Mazgaj, age 81, late of Crete formerly of Lansing, passed away September 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth "Mace" Mazgaj. Loving mother of Julie (Mike) Caffarini and the late Leslie Mazgaj. Cherished grandmother of Erica (Subeer) Caffarini Wadia, Andrea Caffarini, Courtney O'Neill, and Claire. Dear sister-in-law of the late Melvin (Alice) Mazgaj and the late Patrick (Angie) Mazgaj. JoAnne was a retired employee of St. Margaret's Home Care.

Visitation Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th LN (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. Visitation and Funeral Services Friday, September 25, 2020 from 9:30 until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. James Catholic Church 22400 Torrence Ave. Sauk Trail. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, if you are attending the visitation or funeral services masks are required. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com