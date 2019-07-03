JoAnne Samila

CHESTERTON, IN - JoAnne Samila, age 86, of Chesterton, formerly of East Chicago, IN, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, June 20, 2019. She was surrounded by her family. She was born on March 30, 1933 in Indianapolis, IN to Joseph D. Lambert and Lorena (Mayes) Lambert, both of whom preceded her in death. She had one brother, James Lambert, who also preceded her in death.

On September 2, 1950 in East Chicago, IN, she married Charles James Samila, who preceded her in death on November 20, 2011.She is survived by her loving children: Charles (Norma) Samila, Jr. of Porter, IN, Diane (Bill Sr.) Cooley of Valparaiso, IN, Suzi (Dan) Galvin of Chesterton, IN and John (Laura Heller) Samila of Porter, IN; her grandchildren: Jenny Fine, Stefanie Willet, Carrie Samila, Cheryl Cooper, Bill Cooley Jr., Andi Cooley, Loren Ellis, Patrick Galvin, Tanner Samila, Macy Samila, and Zoe Samila; her 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and by her many nieces and nephews.

JoAnne was a member of Saint Patrick Catholic Church for many years. She was involved with the church's grief ministry. She was a dedicated member of the local W. H. Harrison Chapter of the DAR. She was an avid knitter and enjoyed knitting scarves for military veterans through "Operation Gratitude". Besides her love of reading, JoAnne was best known for her love of her family. She was a dedicated Mom to her children and a very active Grandma to her many grand and great-grandchildren. She was always available to serve her family whenever they needed her, and she had a gift of imparting loving counsel and sound wisdom to everyone who sought it from her.

Visitation at WHITE-LOVE FUNERAL HOME, 525 S. 2nd Street, Chesterton, IN, will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The family will have a Memorial Service beginning at 6:30 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Patrick Catholic Church, 638 N. Calumet Road, Chesterton, IN with Fr. Jon Plavcan officiating. Burial will follow at Chesterton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to , W. 37th Place, Chicago, IL 60609 OR to Hospice of the Calumet Area, 600 Superior Drive, Munster, IN 46321.

Memories may be shared at: www.whitelovefuneralhome.com