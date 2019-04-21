Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JoAnne "Judy" (Moreland) Scheub.

JoAnne "Judy" (Moreland) Scheub

OOLTEWAH, TN - JoAnne "Judy" (Moreland) Scheub, 81 of Ooltewah, TN peacefully passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at home surrounded by her family.

Judy was born July 8, 1937 in Hammond, IN to Harold and Marie Moreland. Losing her mother at the age of six, Judy experienced a challenging upbringing until her father remarried Hannah Dudenski, the women she knew and loved as her mom.

Judy attended Tolleston High School in Gary, IN where she never missed a day of school through graduation in 1955. Judy treasured the friendships she made at Tolleston and those remained strong throughout her entire life. In 1954 Judy met her husband, Ken, following his discharge from the Air Force. The two were married in 1956 and had three children. In 1972, they relocated their family to Phoenix, AZ where they enjoyed a wonderful life and made great friends. In 2010, they moved to Ooltewah, TN to be closer to their daughter.

Judy proudly served as the Office Manager at Apollo Animal Hospital in Glendale, AZ for 22 years, where she looked forward to going to work every day. She adored the doctors, staff and clients who became her extended family.

Those who will deeply miss Judy include her husband of 62 years, Ken; her children, Ken, Lauren (Peter) McCann and Bruce; grandchildren, Lindsay (Jason) Clevenger, Sarah (Pete) Kunzel, Peter McCann, Brandon Irwin, Jessica Schaffer, Lindsay (Stewart) Scott, Alex (Scott) Gandara-Morgan; six great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

You are invited to attend her Memorial Service which will be held on at 10:00 AM Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

