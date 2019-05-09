Joanne "JoJo" Wojcicki (nee Brunetti)

HAMMOND, IN - Joanne "JoJo" Wojcicki (nee Brunetti), 85, of Hammond, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Beloved mother to Antoinette (Michael) Walker, Nick (Kim) Wojcicki, Roseann Gebauer, and Gina Seitz; cherished grandmother to Heather, David, Kristina, Nicholas, Anthony, Lucas, Abby, Tyler, Jym, Anna, and Paul; and treasured great-grandmother to Lily and soon-to-arrive McKinley Jo.

She is survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Wojcicki; son, Eddie "Bucko" Wojcicki; siblings Basil, Katie, Mary, Annie; and other loved family members.

JoJo called many places home over the years-Chicago, California, and Hammond - often moving to help family whenever they needed her. You could always find JoJo wearing her Cubbie blue, cheering on her Chicago Cubs or her grandkids on the baseball and softball fields. A great Italian cook, she enjoyed baking dozens of cookies for her loved ones and continued the tradition of making ravioli with the family every Christmas. She never missed bingo, bunco, or poker night with her dear friends.

Whether it was a trip to Disney Land, giving Mikey Bear a big squeeze, or an elephant ride at 85, JoJo was always a kid at heart and treated life as an adventure. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 3:00-8:00 p. m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321. Friends are encouraged to wear Cubs gear in honor of JoJo's favorite team.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana or any of the Chicago Cubs charity programs. www.burnskish.com