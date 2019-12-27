Jody K. (Lightcap) Gordon (1953 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jody K. (Lightcap) Gordon.
Service Information
Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home
7607 W Lincoln Hwy
Schererville, IN
46375
(219)-322-6616
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home
7607 W Lincoln Hwy
Schererville, IN 46375
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home
7607 W Lincoln Hwy
Schererville, IN 46375
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jody K. Gordon (nee Lightcap)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Jody K. Gordon (nee Lightcap) age 66 of Schererville, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2019.

Jody was born on August 1, 1953 in Gary, IN. She was an avid reader and the librarian at Merkley Elementary School for over 25 years. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and sister.

She is survived by her husband Donald Gordon; sons Bryan (Joyce) Gordon, Timothy Gordon, and Rusty (Jennie) Gordon; and grandchildren Sara and Kyle Gordon. She is also survived by her siblings: William Lightcap (Jenna), Robin Crawford (Frank), David Lightcap (Jackie McIntire), Janice Brown (Thomas) and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister Joyce Viduka and her brother Robert Lightcap.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm on Sunday at LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville. Friends are invited to visit with Jody's family on Sunday from 1:00-3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area at hospicecalumet.org.

LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME (219) 322-6616.
Published in The Times on Dec. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.