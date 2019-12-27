Jody K. Gordon (nee Lightcap)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Jody K. Gordon (nee Lightcap) age 66 of Schererville, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2019.

Jody was born on August 1, 1953 in Gary, IN. She was an avid reader and the librarian at Merkley Elementary School for over 25 years. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and sister.

She is survived by her husband Donald Gordon; sons Bryan (Joyce) Gordon, Timothy Gordon, and Rusty (Jennie) Gordon; and grandchildren Sara and Kyle Gordon. She is also survived by her siblings: William Lightcap (Jenna), Robin Crawford (Frank), David Lightcap (Jackie McIntire), Janice Brown (Thomas) and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister Joyce Viduka and her brother Robert Lightcap.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm on Sunday at LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville. Friends are invited to visit with Jody's family on Sunday from 1:00-3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area at hospicecalumet.org.

LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME (219) 322-6616.