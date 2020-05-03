Joe A. Krueger
1934 - 2020
Joe A. Krueger VALPARAISO, IN - Joe A. Krueger, 86 of Valparaiso passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. He was born January 10, 1934 in Valparaiso to Joe and Vadna (Pomeroy) Krueger. Joe worked for McGill Manufacturing, retiring as a supervisor for the bearing division. He attend Valparaiso Baptist Church and enjoyed game shows and crossword puzzles. Joe was devoted to his family and will be greatly missed. On March 19, 1955, Joe married Catherine Watson who preceded him in death in 2017. He is survived by his children: Vicki Krueger, Kimberly (Keith) Redelman, and Michael Krueger; grandchildren: Hailey and Joshua Krueger, Nicole (Jeff) Grieger, Michael and Daniel Krueger; and eight great grandchildren. Joe was also preceded in death by his parents; grandsons, Matthew and Ryan Redelman; and brothers, Lee and Jerry Krueger. A drive-thru visitation, where guests may greet the family while remaining in their vehicles, will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 12:00-1:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a private family service to follow. Private burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to American Heart Association.

Published in The Times on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Visitation
12:00 - 1:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
Burial
Memorial Park Cemetery
MAY
7
Service
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
