Joe C. Goss, Sr.

HOBART, IN - Joe C. Goss, Sr., age 93, of Hobart, formerly of Portage and Valparaiso, passed away April 22, 2020. Joe was a World War II Veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. He was a heavy equipment operator for Heckett Engineering for almost 40 years and a lifetime member of Midwest Operating Engineers, Local 150.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife Retha; two sons Joe, Jr. and Frankie; granddaughter Susan Goss. He is survived by his daughter Lynn Radinsky; son Arthur (Jo Ann) Goss, John (Deb) Goss; daughters-in-law Aloma Goss and Sandra Goss; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great- great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services entrusted to BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart). Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com