Joe Goldasich
Joe Goldasich

In Loving Memory of Joe Goldasich On Your First Anniversary in Heaven.

If I had one wish today I know what it would be, just to see your face again would mean the world to me. But things that we may wish for sometimes cannot come true, I only have memories of special times I spent with you. Each one those so precious no-one can take away. Loving thoughts I keep of you each and every day. So I'll look up to the sky when its a starry night and I know that you'll be there, the biggest star shining bright.

The Goldasich Family



Published in The Times on Aug. 20, 2020.
