Joe L. Urban
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Joe L. Urban

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Joe L. Urban, 94, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. He was born February 10, 1926 in Gary, IN. He graduated from Emerson in 1944. He was a WWII veteran who liberated thousands of POWs from concentration camps. His stories are recorded in various veteran projects in Washington D.C. He was preceded in death by: wife of 62 years Rosemarie, and son Danny. He is survived by: children Kenny, Charlie (Karen), Ramona, Carol (Chris), and Kathy (Brad), grandchildren Renee (Robert), Patricia, Tim, Kaitlin (Johnny), Michael, Angelica, Matthew, and Andrew, and great-grandchildren Tyler, Dominic, and Cassidy. He will also be missed by his beloved dog, Bruiser.

Visitation will be Friday, June 19, 2020 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 6:00 p.m. and Military Service at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Stephen Martyr Parish, 5920 Waite St., Merrillville, IN, 46410. Fr. Michael Maginot officiating. Due to the coronavirus, there will be a private burial Monday, June 22, 2020 at Calumet Park Cemetery. The family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude to Unity Hospice.

While he didn't meet his goal of living to 100+ years; he had a zest for life. He was always up for a cookout. He never met a hot dog he didn't love! He enjoyed simple things, like sitting by the fireplace, fishing trips, writing letters, and sending cards to people. He made over 300 woodworking projects as gifts for family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was a 36 year member of American Legion Post 207. He also belonged to VFW Post 2724 in Whiting, IN.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at (219) 838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Prayer Service
06:00 PM
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Service
07:00 PM
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Martyr Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8941 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN 46322
(219) 838-0800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved