Joe L. Urban

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Joe L. Urban, 94, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. He was born February 10, 1926 in Gary, IN. He graduated from Emerson in 1944. He was a WWII veteran who liberated thousands of POWs from concentration camps. His stories are recorded in various veteran projects in Washington D.C. He was preceded in death by: wife of 62 years Rosemarie, and son Danny. He is survived by: children Kenny, Charlie (Karen), Ramona, Carol (Chris), and Kathy (Brad), grandchildren Renee (Robert), Patricia, Tim, Kaitlin (Johnny), Michael, Angelica, Matthew, and Andrew, and great-grandchildren Tyler, Dominic, and Cassidy. He will also be missed by his beloved dog, Bruiser.

Visitation will be Friday, June 19, 2020 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 6:00 p.m. and Military Service at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Stephen Martyr Parish, 5920 Waite St., Merrillville, IN, 46410. Fr. Michael Maginot officiating. Due to the coronavirus, there will be a private burial Monday, June 22, 2020 at Calumet Park Cemetery. The family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude to Unity Hospice.

While he didn't meet his goal of living to 100+ years; he had a zest for life. He was always up for a cookout. He never met a hot dog he didn't love! He enjoyed simple things, like sitting by the fireplace, fishing trips, writing letters, and sending cards to people. He made over 300 woodworking projects as gifts for family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was a 36 year member of American Legion Post 207. He also belonged to VFW Post 2724 in Whiting, IN.

