Joe Louis Dorsey, Jr. (Jo Jo)

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Joe Louis Dorsey Jr. (Jo Jo) age 61, entered the heavenly Gates on August 1, 2020, He is survived by his five loving children Neki. Clifford (Lawanda), Tremaine Dorsey all of Terre Haute, IN. Tierra Dorsey of Indianapolis IN, Eboni Dorsey of Hammond, IN. Brothers and Sisters: Ralph Dorsey Milwaukee, WI, Brenda (Carl) Cobb of East Chicago, IN, Carolyn (Pastor Eddie B.) Cobb Sr. of Gary, IN, Kenneth (Michelle) Walden o Gary, IN, Joseph Walden of TX, Tijuana (Joe) Smith and Armund Gordon of Muskegon, MI, Chris (Taniko) Walden; 12 Grandchildren; Step Mother Erma Jefferson of Muskegon, MI; Fiancee Elizabeth Finnie of Gary, IN; and a host of aunts, uncle, nieces, nephew, cousins and special dear friends. Joe had a special Love for his family and he will be greatly missed.

Visitation Monday August 10, 2020 from 9:00-11 :00 a.m Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at POWELL COLEMAN FUNERAL HOME, 3200 W. 15th Ave., Gary, IN. Pastor Eddie B. Cobb Sr. Officiating Interment Fern Oak Cemetery Griffith, IN.