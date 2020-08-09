1/1
Joe Louis "Jo Jo" Dorsey Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Joe Louis Dorsey, Jr. (Jo Jo)

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Joe Louis Dorsey Jr. (Jo Jo) age 61, entered the heavenly Gates on August 1, 2020, He is survived by his five loving children Neki. Clifford (Lawanda), Tremaine Dorsey all of Terre Haute, IN. Tierra Dorsey of Indianapolis IN, Eboni Dorsey of Hammond, IN. Brothers and Sisters: Ralph Dorsey Milwaukee, WI, Brenda (Carl) Cobb of East Chicago, IN, Carolyn (Pastor Eddie B.) Cobb Sr. of Gary, IN, Kenneth (Michelle) Walden o Gary, IN, Joseph Walden of TX, Tijuana (Joe) Smith and Armund Gordon of Muskegon, MI, Chris (Taniko) Walden; 12 Grandchildren; Step Mother Erma Jefferson of Muskegon, MI; Fiancee Elizabeth Finnie of Gary, IN; and a host of aunts, uncle, nieces, nephew, cousins and special dear friends. Joe had a special Love for his family and he will be greatly missed.

Visitation Monday August 10, 2020 from 9:00-11 :00 a.m Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at POWELL COLEMAN FUNERAL HOME, 3200 W. 15th Ave., Gary, IN. Pastor Eddie B. Cobb Sr. Officiating Interment Fern Oak Cemetery Griffith, IN.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
August 8, 2020
Rest well Jo Jo.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved