Joe Michael Rettig

CROWN POINT, IN - Joe Michael Rettig, age 56, of Crown Point, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Joe is survived by his wife, Kelly (nee Vinnedge); one son, Joe Jr.; sisters: Karen (Joe) Machara, Kathy James, Julie Kelley; brother, Tom (Jana) Rettig; in-laws: Dennis and Sandy Vinnedge; sister-in-law, Tammy (Fred) Conway; brother-in-law, Brian Vinnedge; and many nieces and nephews.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Joan Rettig; and sister, Kristy.

Joe was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and a graduate of Crown Point High School, Class of 1981. He was a master carpenter and member of the Carpenters Union Local 1005. Joe was an avid Bears and Cubs Fan and enjoyed golfing. He loved helping his friends and family.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, July 29, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th St., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM.

Funeral Prayers will be at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 beginning at 10:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN 46307. Services will conclude at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the family.

Sign Joe's online guestbook and view directions at GeisenFuneralHome.com – (219) 663-2500.