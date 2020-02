Joe OBrien

IN LOVING MEMORY OF JOE OBRIEN ON HIS FIRST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN - 2/1/2019.

It's been one year since we lost you. A million times we've needed you. A million times we've cried. If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go away. You have walked beside us every single day. Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed, still very dear. Love and miss you always, Donna, Your Loving Family & Lucy.