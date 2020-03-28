Joe Rene Garza

HAMMOND, IN - Joe Rene Garza, age 49, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020.

He is survived by his former wife, best friend and love of his life Anita Garza; three children: Dezarae (William) Wawrzycki, Sabrina Garza and Delilah Garza; wwo grandchildren: Demetrice D. Wawrzycki and Amaia E. Martinez; four sisters: Elsie Garza, Pauline Rangel, Yerlinda Garcia and Sonia Garza.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Josephina Garza; two brothers, Octavino "Tiny" Garza and David Garza.

Funeral service was held on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave., Hammond with Pastor Erasmo Miranda officiating. Burial was at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond.

Joe Rene Garza was born in Houston, TX but has been a longtime resident of Hammond. Joe Rene Garza was a man of God. He received Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior when their family moved to Hammond, IN. He received the Word of God at North Gate Church. He was a loving husband, a wonderful and attentive father, always ready and willing to do all that he could for his family. There was nothing that he couldn't do or fix and always made himself available to others. He will be forever missed. For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219) 844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.