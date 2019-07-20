Joel David Wright

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Joel David Wright, formerly of Merrillville, Indiana, passed away on July 17, 2019, after an illness resulting from his two lung transplants. He met his high school sweetheart, Jodi, in 1988 and they were married for 23 years. Joel studied at Purdue University and obtained a Bachelors in Mechanical Engineering and spent his career at Paltier, in Michigan City. Joel will be remembered for the love of his family, his never-ending sense of humor, knowledge, quick wit, and the love for his cats.

Joel was preceded in death by his grandparents. He is survived by his wife, Jodi; parents Samuel and Bonnie Wright; siblings: Brad Wright, Kristi Wright, Kevin (Lisa) Wright; nieces, nephews, grand-nephews: Ty (Heather) Fairbairn, Erik Nestorovich, Savanna Wright, Lucas Wright, Hans Fairbairn, Anders Fairbairn; close in-laws: Geraldine Paul, William (Sharon) Fairbairn, Robert Paul; aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service will be not be held in accordance with Joel's wishes.