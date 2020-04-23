John A. Arneson

MERRILLVILLE, IN - John A. Arneson, age 79 of Merrillville, passed away unexpectedly April 20, 2020. John was born on January 28, 1941 in Chicago, IL to his late parents John K. and Minnie Arneson. He was a graduate of Horace Mann High School, Class of 1959. John was a retiree employee of Ford Motor Co., Chicago Heights Stamping Plant, where he was employed as a tool and die maker.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Delores (nee Bisch) Arneson; his beloved daughter Cathy and her husband Jon Grover of Hobart; four grandsons Dallas, Dakota, Devin, and Austin Grove; one granddaughter Alyssa (Jerry) Wicker; five great-grandchildren; sister Sandra Arneson of Chicago.

Funeral services will be private. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point entrusted with services.