John A. Berg (1930 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John A. Berg.
Service Information
Burdan Funeral Home
12901 Wicker Ave
Cedar Lake, IN
46303
(219)-374-5518
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
11000 West 133rd Ave
Cedar Lake, IN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
11000 West 133rd Ave
Cedar Lake, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

John A. Berg

CROWN POINT, IN - John A. Berg, age 89, from Crown Point, passed away November 22, 2019. He is survived by his children, Stephen Berg, Christine Przybsz, and Timothy Berg; grandchildren, Raymond (Megan) and Zachary Przybysz; great-granddaughter, Madeline; and brother Allan (Rose) Berg. John was preceded in death by his wives, Dolores and Rita, and sister Jeanne Lindberg.

Friends may greet the family on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until mass at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church, 11000 W. 133rd Ave. Cedar Lake. Inurnment will take place at Holy Name Cemetery.

John is a veteran of the US Army. He retired from Inland Steel. John was an avid builder and flier of remote controlled airplanes. He enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, bowling, and golf. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. www.burdanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times on Dec. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Cedar Lake, IN   (219) 374-5518
funeral home direction icon