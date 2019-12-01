John A. Berg

CROWN POINT, IN - John A. Berg, age 89, from Crown Point, passed away November 22, 2019. He is survived by his children, Stephen Berg, Christine Przybsz, and Timothy Berg; grandchildren, Raymond (Megan) and Zachary Przybysz; great-granddaughter, Madeline; and brother Allan (Rose) Berg. John was preceded in death by his wives, Dolores and Rita, and sister Jeanne Lindberg.

Friends may greet the family on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until mass at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church, 11000 W. 133rd Ave. Cedar Lake. Inurnment will take place at Holy Name Cemetery.

John is a veteran of the US Army. He retired from Inland Steel. John was an avid builder and flier of remote controlled airplanes. He enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, bowling, and golf. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. www.burdanfuneralhome.com