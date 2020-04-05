John A. "Jack" Dorigan

EAST SIDE - John A. "Jack" Dorigan,, age 96, late of the East Side, passed away April 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary D. (nee Finlon) for 72 years. Loving father of Dennis (Carol) Dorigan, late Diane (Tom Chamberlin) Dorigan, Sharon (Philip) Zigulich, Gary (Barbara) Dorigan, Jim (Lori) Dorigan and John K. Dorigan. Cherished grandfather of Shannon, Kelly, Sarah, Maureen, Michael, Joe, late Caitlyn, Nicole and Jessica. Adored great grandfather of six and great great grandfather of one. Dear brother of the late Ann (late Raymond) Polfus and late Delores (late Dean) Rose. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.

John was a U.S. Army Veteran of WWII and retired from the Army after 33 years of service. He then went on to be an Aviation Instructor for 29 years for the Chicago Board of Education. He was an inductee to the National Aviation Hall of Fame and a member of American Legion Post #220 and the Experimental Aircraft Assoc. John was an aviation enthusiast and an avid Chicago sports fan.

Visitation, funeral services and interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery will be held privately for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the in John's name would be appreciated.

