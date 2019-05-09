John A. Kish

WHITING, IN - John A. Kish, 65 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019 at his residence. He was the beloved husband of the late Kathy H. (Hardesty) Kish who passed away August 9, 2014; loving father of Jennifer (Mike) Czerwinski; cherished nephew of Mary (late Robert) Kish; dearest brother-in-law of Sherry (Randall) Wilson, Marge (Phil) Lovell, Dennis Hardesty and Bonita Hardesty; dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his parents, John R. Kish and Agatha (Ventimiglia) Kish; sister, Virginia Forester and mother-in-law, Ruth Hardesty.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 8:00pm at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating; cremation to follow; visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00pm to time of services.

John Kish was born on November 14, 1953. He was a lifelong resident of Whiting and was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1971. He was a retiree of the LTV (Mittal) Steel, East Chicago with over 30 years of service. John was an avid Chicago White Sox fan, he enjoyed NASCAR, watching Jeopardy! daily and was a huge 3 Stooges fan. Devoted to his family, John will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting "Gimme Shelter" (for pets) would be appreciated. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400.