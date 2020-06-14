John A. "Jack" Knight
1946 - 2020
John "Jack" A. Knight

SCHERERVILLE, IN - John "Jack" A. Knight, age 73, of Schererville, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Gloria Knight, nee Orsolini. Father of Shawn LeeAnn Knight. Step-father of Dean (Verna) Hartley and Marc (Melissa) Hartley, and step father-in-law of Betty (Wayde) Hartley-Moore. Dear "Papa" of Austin, Laura, Jake and Jenna. Brother of Ronald Rozema, Joyce (Chuck) Gruberman and Richard (Paula) Rozema. Preceded in death by his father Donald Knight, mother Marion Rozema, Step-father Neal Rozema, brother Wayne (MaryKay) Rozema. Private services will be held at a later date. Jack was a United States Air Force Veteran serving during Vietnam and a 35+ year franchisee of 7-11 in Steger, IL, and a member of Thornton Lions Club. The family welcomes donations to St. Jude Hospital in Jack's name.

Messages of condolence for the family may be placed on our online guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com.

Arrangements entrusted to SMITS FUNERAL HOME – Dyer, IN. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300.




Published in The Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
219 322-7300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

15 entries
June 11, 2020
I worked for jack at 7-11 in the eighties. great boss. condolences to his family. my orayers are with you.
Gloria Darmofalski
June 11, 2020
My first job was 7 Eleven in Steger when I was 16 back in the eighties. He gave me a chance I was there about 6 years. I met my husband working there. Rest in Peace Jack prayers to the family.
diane barr
Coworker
June 9, 2020
So sorry to hear the announcement of Jack's passing...I knew him by jack...we as kids use to go to 7-11 and hang out this was the mid 80s and play the arcade games he had in the corner ...good times and a lot of memories because of his establishment...my condolences to the family...
Ronnie Salinas
June 9, 2020
Gloria, Im so sorry to hear of Jacks passing. Please know that Im keeping you and your family in my prayers at this difficult time. With much love
Susan (Peter) Folk
Family
June 9, 2020
Gloria, I am thinking of you and what you are experiencing at this time. Love you
Larry Peter
June 9, 2020
We love you Jack!
Tom & Glynis
Tom Barsotti
June 9, 2020
My thoughts are with Gloria and his family. I Loved Jack, he was like a father figure to me. He was and is.. My Fearlous Leader
Love, Muriel
Muriel Mistro
Friend
June 9, 2020
Jack was a very fun, loving and giving man. He was a wonderful father in law to me and a loving papa to my children Austin and Laura. He will be greatly missed not only by me but everyone whos lives he touched❤
Betty Moore
Family
June 9, 2020
As a 7eleven owner years ago, we knew Jack thru our businesses. What a fun and caring man.
Our prayers to the family.
Diana Barth
Acquaintance
June 9, 2020
I miss the playful harassment you gave me when I took over your store in Steger as a Corporate Manager. Rest in peace Jack you will definitely be missed
Sharon Mckinney
Friend
June 8, 2020
Thank you for all your years of service and all your years of service in Steger with a bright smile may you rest in peace Jack.....
David Green
June 8, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss, he was a good guy! My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family,✝
Elaine Brouwer
Acquaintance
June 8, 2020
He was a good guy and he was a great boss.
Dawn Castellano
Coworker
June 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Patsy Yeary
Acquaintance
June 8, 2020
Jack my you Rest In Peace!! You were a great boss!! Deborah Anderson
Deborah Anderson
Friend
