John A. Marta

LANSING, IL - John A. Marta, age 73 of Lansing, IL, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife: Patricia (nee Zeman); daughters: Antoinette (Maurice) Naidoo and Michelle (Mike) Speiser; and three grandchildren: Ike, Sam, and Annie. Also surviving are six siblings: Charles (Susan) Byrns, William Byrns, Matthew (Cindy) Byrns, Mary Marta, Jolene (Cliff) Van Den Elzen, and Michael Marta; and numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. John was preceded in death by his son: Jeff Takacs; and brothers: Steve Byrns and Joseph Marta.

Friends are invited to visit with John's family on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. A memorial service will begin at noon with Matthew Byrns officiating. John will be laid to rest in Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in John's name to Pancreatic Cancer Research.

John was a 50 year employee of Horsehead Corp (formerly Great Lakes Carbon) where he was the Plant Manager. He enjoyed coaching Little League and was a member of Lansing Old Timers. John and Pat were season ticket holders for the Chicago Bears for 27 years; he was an avid White Sox fan; and enjoyed his fishing trips. John was a loving husband and father and had a great sense of humor. www.schroederlauer.com