John A. Mucha

INDEPENDENCE, MO - John A. Mucha of Independence, MO, born May 17, 1947 in East Chicago, IN entered eternal rest of January 15, 2020.

He is survived by his wife Shelly; three children: Shelly Webb (Dan), John Mucha (Sherry) and Juliana Wooley (Ron); twelve grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; four siblings: Greg (Pat), Diane (Frank), Mark (Cindy) and Jim (Joanne); numerous nieces and nephew. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Josephine and his brother Luke.

John served his community his entire life as a law enforcement officer and retired from Department of Homeland Security in 2013.

A celebration of John's life will be held Friday January 24, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Cline Gardens Christian Church, 6851 New Hampshire Avenue, Hammond, IN with Pastor Joe Anweiler officiating.