John A. Toyias

MUNSTER, IN - John A. Toyias, age 88, of Munster, passed away on December 18, 2019. He is survived by his wife: Connie Toyias (nee Kepros); one son: Angelo J. (Lori) Toyias; three grandchildren: Cori (John) Rybicki, Hilary (Jeremy) Ballard, and Bethany (Tomasz) Juchneiwicz; eight great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, and other loving relatives.

Visitation with the family will be on Sunday December 22, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. A funeral service will be held on Monday December 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 7021 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN. Interment to follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, IN.

