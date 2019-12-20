John A. Toyias

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John A. Toyias.
Service Information
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
8415 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-836-5000
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
8415 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
7021 Hohman Ave.
Hammond, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

John A. Toyias

MUNSTER, IN - John A. Toyias, age 88, of Munster, passed away on December 18, 2019. He is survived by his wife: Connie Toyias (nee Kepros); one son: Angelo J. (Lori) Toyias; three grandchildren: Cori (John) Rybicki, Hilary (Jeremy) Ballard, and Bethany (Tomasz) Juchneiwicz; eight great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, and other loving relatives.

Visitation with the family will be on Sunday December 22, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. A funeral service will be held on Monday December 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 7021 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN. Interment to follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, IN.

Please visit www.burnskish.com.


logo
Published in The Times on Dec. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.