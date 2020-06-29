John A. Venske
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

John A. Venske

VALPARAISO, IN - John A. Venske, 95, of Valparaiso, passed away on June 27, 2020. He was born on July 4, 1924, in Chicago, to John and Elizabeth Venske, who both preceded him in death. John worked for most of his life as a mechanic for Allis-Chalmers. He was a member of the Charles Pratt American Legion Post #94 and the Moose Lodge 1357. John also served in the United States Army as an airplane and engine mechanic.

He is survived by his long term partner Dolores Yuhasz; children: John Venske of New Hampshire, Glenn (Johnella) Venske of Kokomo, Cindy (Anthony) McQueary of Wisconsin, and Jody (Ken) Shank of Minnesota; and step-son, Edmund Yuhasz. John is also survived by grandchildren: Rachelle Windsor, Brian Venske, John Venske, Josiah Shank, Ariana Shank, Jason McQueary, Jacob McQueary, Terri McCain, Laura Thatcher and Mike Venske, and numerous great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by David Venske.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM at Bartholomew Funeral Home on Wednesday. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Valparaiso. To sign an online guestbook, www.bartholomewnewhard.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Service
01:00 PM
Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso
102 E. Monroe St.
Valparaiso, IN 46383
219-462-4102
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved