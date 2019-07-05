John A. "Papa Woo" Wojcik, Jr.

GRIFFITH, IN - John A. "Papa Woo" Wojcik, Jr., age 81 of Griffith, passed away July 2, 2019 at Franciscan Health Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Sue; dearest father of John Wojcik and Sandra (Kyle) Wagers; proud grandfather of Audrey, Jim and Wesley; fond brother of Irene (late Gus) Nadolski, Walter (Barbara) and Edward (Jackie) Wojcik; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Also, many other loving relatives and friends. Preceded in passing by his parents, John, Sr. and Sophie Wojcik and daughters, Jill and Margie Wojcik.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 525 N. Broad St., Griffith, IN with Rev. Keith M. Virus, officiating. At Rest, Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Schererville, IN. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. with Prayer Service at 4:30 p.m. all at SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN. Friends may also visit Monday morning at the Church from 9:30 a.m. until time of mass.Lifelong resident of East Chicago until moving to Griffith recently, John graduated from E.C. Washington H.S. Class of 1956 and retired from the City of East Chicago with 42 years of service. Proud member of the former Indiana Harbor White Eagle Club and member of St Mary Church, Griffith. He was also a former member of St. Stanislaus Church and the former St John Cantius Church, East Chicago. One of John's joys in life was stamp collecting, but his true joy was spending time with his family. Wherever he was, John was always "the life of the party." He will be dearly missed by his many friends and family. Services under the direction of DAVID J. PASTRICK, FUNERAL DIRECTOR.

www.oleskapastrickfh.com