John "Hawk" Aguilera

In Loving Memory Of John "Hawk" Aguilera 6/24/37-9/27/16

Happy Father's Day and Happy 82nd Birthday in Heaven

God took you home leaving our hearts broken and tears in our eyes. They say time will heal all the pain I pray that's true. We speak of you everyday and we feel your presence, you left us with so many beautiful memories and a whole lot of laughter. We know for sure you are looking out for all of us. We love you forever.

You are loved, missed, and remembered. DANCE IN THE CLOUDS AND SOAR WITH THE ANGELS. Wife, Judy, Children: Michael and Lynn, John and Vanessa, Louis and Linda, Paul and Jennifer, Rene, Tammy and Rodney; special grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers and sisters, and family friends