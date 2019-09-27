John "Hawk" Aguilera

IN LOVING MEMORY OF JOHN "HAWK" AGUILERA ON HIS THIRD ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN 9/27/2016 - 9/27/2019 "The most painful tears are not the ones that fall from our eyes and cover our face. It's the tears that fall from our hearts and cover our soul." You brought so much happiness, laughter and love to us all. We miss you dearly, but we feel your presence and know you are looking out for our Family. You are always in our hearts and we have our precious memories.

ALWAYS LOVED, MISSED & REMEMBERED. DANCE IN THE CLOUDS & SOAR WITH THE ANGELS.

Your Wife, Judy; Children: Mike and Lynn Shoback; John Jr. and Vanessa; Louis and Linda; Paul and Jennifer; Rene; Tammy and Rodney Pol; Grandchildren, Great-grandchildren; Brothers; Sisters; Nieces; Nephews and Family Friends