John "Hawk" Aguilera

In Loving Memory Of John "Hawk" Aguilera

6/24/1937 - 9/27/2016

Happy Father's Day and Happy 83rd Birthday in Heaven.

We still can't believe you are gone. The memories that mean the most to us live forever in our hearts and those cherished memories bring us inner peace and make it seem like you are still very close to us.

John "Hawk" Aguilera you were a great man, kind and giving. You were best known for being a loving husband, father, grandfather, family member and friend. We love you forever.

You are loved, missed, and remembered. DANCE IN THE CLOUDS AND SOAR WITH THE ANGELS. Wife, Judy, Children: Michael and Lynn Shoback, John and Vanessa, Louis and Linda, Paul and Rene Aguilera, Tammy and Rodney Pol, special grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews and family friends.