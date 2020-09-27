1/1
John "Hawk" Aguilera
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

John "Hawk" Aguilera

In Loving Memory of John "Hawk" Aguilera on his Fourth Anniversary in Heaven

9/27/2016 - 9/27/2020

"The most painful tears are not the ones that fall from our eyes and cover our face. It's the tears that fall from our hearts and cover our soul."

YOU ARE LOVED, MISSED & REMEMBERED. DANCE IN THE CLOUDS & SOAR WITH THE ANGELS.

Your Wife, Judy; Children: Mike and Lynn Shoback; John Jr. (Vanessa), Louis (Linda), Paul, and Rene Aguilera; Tammy and Rodney Pol; Special Grandchildren, Great-grandchildren; Brothers and Sisters; Nieces and Nephews and Family Friends



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved