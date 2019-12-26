John Allen Bowman

MERRILLVILLE, IN - John Allen Bowman, age 68, of Merrillville, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Methodist Hospital Southlake.

John is survived by his loving companion, Elaine Nicksic; son, Jeffrey Bowman; grandchildren, Jacob, Jeff, and Jasmyn of Tennessee; and sister, Janice (Joe) Hritz of Arkansas.

John was preceded in death by his mother, Clydell Musser; and brother, James Bowman.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

