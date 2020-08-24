1/
John Allen Leach
1947 - 2020
John Allen Leach

PORTAGE, IN - John Allen Leach, age 73, of Portage, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at home. He was born on July 3, 1947 in Hammond, Indiana to the late Norman and Ruby Leach. John was a 1967 graduate of Calumet High School. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Vietnam war. He retired from Inland Steel in 2002 where he worked as a hooker in the 12" bar mill. John was a member of the South Haven Lions Club and a dedicated member of Fairhaven Baptist Church in Chesterton.

He is survived by his brother, Norman Eugene "Gene" (Norma) Leach of Portage; niece, Kathy Leach of Portage; cousin, Roger (Cheryl) Warran and their children, Mike and Jennifer Warran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Dale Edward Leach. Memorial contributions in John's name may be made to the Jolly Sixties Senior Club at Fairhaven Baptist Church, 86 East Oak Hill Road, Chesterton, IN 46304.

A funeral service for John will take place Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Fairhaven Baptist Church, 86 East Oak Hill Road, Chesterton, IN 46304 with visitation there from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. He will be laid to rest at Weston Cemetery in Rensselaer. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared at

www.reesfuneralhomes.com




Published in The Times on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Fairhaven Baptist Church
AUG
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Fairhaven Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-3013
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
August 23, 2020
Good Army comrade and patriot
God knew your name , before you were born.
Rudy Adame
Military
August 22, 2020
Til me meet again , by the river.
Rudy Adame
Military
August 22, 2020
I greatly enjoyed the time I got to spend with Mr. Johnny while attending Fairhaven Baptist College. He was a faithful man who loved the Lord and his church. He would even audit classes so he could learn more about his Savior. He was a true encouragement to me and I look forward to seeing him again some day.
Jacob Peterson
Friend
August 21, 2020
We will miss our time together.
Rest In Peace.
George and Susan Kallimani
Friend
August 21, 2020
We are so thankful for John and his love for God and his love for and desire to serve those around him in his older years. If you knew him during this time, you knew the blessing and testimony of his salvation experience and a life changed. We are so thankful to know he is in Heaven, with His Savior.
Anna Rose
Friend
