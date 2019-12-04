John William Allen, Jr.

SCHERERVILLE, IN - John William Allen, Jr. of Schererville passed away on Saturday November 30, 2019 surrounded by his immediate and loving family. John was 85 years old.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Grace nee Howarth, also of Schererville; his children Leslie Diane (David) Koch and Mark Scott (Sherry) Allen; his only grandchild Anthony David Koch; Sister-in-law Louise Allen: Brother-in-law Bill (Debbie) Howarth: his caregiver Johnny Mathis; and his beloved dog Penny and many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Arlene Allen and his younger brother David Allen.

John was a graduate of Whiting, Indiana and Calumet College of St. Joseph. As a life-long resident of Northwest Indiana, he was a State Farm insurance agent for 36 years. He also served on the Calumet College of St. Joseph's board of directors. He was also a member of several other community organizations.

John was a widely known figure in the track and field community. While at Whiting High School, he was a state champion in the 100-yard dash and held several school records while at Indiana University. Because of his success, he was widely sought after as a track official. For over 40 years he was the head starting official at Bishop Noll Institute. And for more than 25 years he served as head starting official at Notre Dame University and Purdue University. In his later years at Bishop Noll, he coached track and field and was the head coach of the cross-country team. During his tenure at Bishop Noll, the highlight came while watching two of his athletes win state championships.

At John's request, there will not be a funeral or visitation. In lieu of flowers, John requests that donations be made to the Northwest Humane Society. www.kishfuneralhome.net