John B. Witvoet

LANSING, IL - John B. Witvoet, age 90, of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joann C. Witvoet, nee Smit. Loving father of Boyd "Bud" (late Ellen) Witvoet, Beverly Witvoet, and Judy (Jerry) DeVries. Cherished grandfather of Robert (Chris) Witvoet, Amanda (Will) McMahan, Wayne Douma Jr., Kristina Douma, Jonathan Douma, Jacob (Annabelle) DeVries, and Josiah DeVries; great-grandfather of Drew, Elizabeth, Rayna, Cathryn, Peter, and James. Dear brother of Carrie (late Alfred) Houtsma, Sadie Lynn (Jack) Puent, James (Debbie) Witvoet, the late William "Bill", the late Andrew "Tim", the late Boyd "Pete" (Nancy) Jr., and the late Robert "Bob" (Barb) Witvoet. Preceded in death by his parents Boyd Sr. and Sadie Witvoet. John was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Visitation Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Ln, Dyer, IN. Funeral service Monday, June 29, 10:00 a.m. at Oak Glen URC, 2244 Indiana Ave, Lansing, IL, with Rev. Ed Marcusse officiating. Interment at Skyline Memorial Park – Monee, IL. Mr. Witvoet was a lifelong member of Oak Glen URC. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com