John B. Witvoet
1930 - 2020
John B. Witvoet

LANSING, IL - John B. Witvoet, age 90, of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joann C. Witvoet, nee Smit. Loving father of Boyd "Bud" (late Ellen) Witvoet, Beverly Witvoet, and Judy (Jerry) DeVries. Cherished grandfather of Robert (Chris) Witvoet, Amanda (Will) McMahan, Wayne Douma Jr., Kristina Douma, Jonathan Douma, Jacob (Annabelle) DeVries, and Josiah DeVries; great-grandfather of Drew, Elizabeth, Rayna, Cathryn, Peter, and James. Dear brother of Carrie (late Alfred) Houtsma, Sadie Lynn (Jack) Puent, James (Debbie) Witvoet, the late William "Bill", the late Andrew "Tim", the late Boyd "Pete" (Nancy) Jr., and the late Robert "Bob" (Barb) Witvoet. Preceded in death by his parents Boyd Sr. and Sadie Witvoet. John was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Visitation Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Ln, Dyer, IN. Funeral service Monday, June 29, 10:00 a.m. at Oak Glen URC, 2244 Indiana Ave, Lansing, IL, with Rev. Ed Marcusse officiating. Interment at Skyline Memorial Park – Monee, IL. Mr. Witvoet was a lifelong member of Oak Glen URC.




Published in The Times on Jun. 25, 2020.
Published in The Times on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Smits Funeral Home
JUN
29
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Oak Glen URC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 24, 2020
Sympathies to the family and sending prayers. He was the kindest, sweetest person. I enjoyed seeing him and giving/receiving hugs when we'd drop Judy off at his house. He will be missed. He is now joined with his bride in heaven. Love you Uncle John.
Rhonda & Mark DeVries (Van Vuren)
Family
June 24, 2020
We have enjoyed all our visits and lunches with John. He became a special friend and we will miss him.
Larry and Donna VanderWall
Friend
June 24, 2020
We send our condolences to your family. I can't get over how much he looks like my father! All good memories. ♥
Joan & Larry Van Drunen (Ooms)
Family
