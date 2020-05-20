Rev. John Barasinski
1950 - 2020
Rev. John Barasinski June 23, 1950 - May 16, 2020 BEVERLY SHORES, IN - Rev. John Barasinski, 69, Beverly Shores, Indiana, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. Due to the COVID 19 restrictions a private Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at St. Ann of the Dunes Catholic Church, 433 E. Golfwood Road, Beverly Shores, Indiana. A Memorial Funeral Mass will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana. Father John B. Barasinski was ordained on July 11, 1981 by Bishop Grutka at Holy Name Cathedral in Gary, Indiana. The only son of Bruno and Helen (Dziewa) Barasinski, he was born in Grenoble, France on June 23, 1950. He attended the University of Paris (Sorbonne University) and the Catholic University of Paris, and graduated with degrees in Political Science, Philosophy, Psychology, and Education. Subsequently he obtained his Masters in Philosophy and a Sacred Theology Doctorate from Catholic University in Paris. He attended St. Mary of the Lake seminary in Mundelein, and obtained his ph.D. in Philosophy at DePaul University. Father John was Associate Pastor at St. Casimir in Hammond for twelve years and taught at Bishop Noll Institute. He was a teaching assistant at DePaul. He taught theology at Marquette High School in Michigan City and was in residence at St. Mary's Catholic Church. He was adjunct faculty at I.U.S.B. for 11 years and taught ethics at Elmhurst College. He accepted the appointment to pastor of St. Ann's in July 1998. Under Father John's leadership many extensive repairs and improvements to both the church and rectory and expanded areas of our church. Contributions may be made to West Chester Neighbors Food Pantry, P.O. Box 902, Chesterton, IN 46304 or to the St. Ann of the Dunes Haiti Mission Fund, P.O. Box 727, Beverly Shores, IN 46301. To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our web site at www.otthaverstock.com.

Published in The Times on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 19, 2020
He was there for my families weddings, baptismal, and first communions and gave my mom her last rights.....he was family to us.....We will miss him terribly..............Rest in Peace...
EILEEN SIORDIA
Family
