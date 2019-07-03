John Blackwood Heath

CROWN POINT, IN - John Blackwood Heath 73, of Crown Point, passed away at home, Monday, July 1, 2019, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Diana; son, John (Nicola); grandchildren, Olivia, Jacob and Ryan; sisters in law, Darlene Sund, Anita Heath; sister, Sue (Joe) Serio; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Marion and brother, David.

John was raised in Lake Dalecarlia, and was a 1965 graduate of Lowell High School. He then joined the Navy, serving on the U.S.S. Canopus. He then went to work with Bell Telephone Co., retiring from AT&T after 30 years of service. His passions included hunting woodcock, grouse, quail and ducks. He loved to chase his dogs afield, and was an avid fisherman. John was a 32 degree Mason with Lowell's Colfax Lodge, and a Founding and Committee member of Lowell Ducks Unlimited Chapter #62. During his retirement, he and Diana were able to travel the world. However, spending time with his grandchildren was his greatest joy.

Cremation through SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LOWELL, will precede a Private Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lowell Ducks Unlimited. www.sheetsfuneral.com