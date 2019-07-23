John "Ian" Braid

MERRILLVILLE, IN - John "Ian" Braid, age 84 of Merrillville, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019.

He is survived by daughter, Linda (Tom) Sadowski; two grandsons: Hunter and Drew Sadowski; daughter-in-law, Beth Braid; sister-in-law, Margaret (Mario) Sposato; dear friend, Lilian Mullin; many nieces and nephews in the United States and Great Britain. Preceded in death by wife, Ann Braid; son, Allan Braid; sister, Marjorie Black.

Ian was born in Scotland and moved to United States in 1966. He served in the British Royal Airforce. He was a pipefitter at American Fabricators. Ian loved golfing and loved his family and cherished all his time with his grandsons.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL with Pastor Tom Shanahan officiating. At rest, Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to .

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.