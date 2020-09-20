John Brajkovich, Jr. "Butch"

EAST SIDE - John Brajkovich, Jr. "Butch", age 78, late of the East Side, passed away September 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Ann (nee Yeager). Loving father of Jodi (late Joseph) Stangarone, John R. (Susanna) Brajkovich, Joy Ann Brajkovich and the late Joseph Allan Brajkovich. Cherished grandfather of Nichole, Joseph, Matthew, Brandon, Johnna and Kailey. Adored great grandfather of Tabitha, Grayson, Atticus, Hunter, Harley and Easton. Fond brother and uncle of many.

Visitation Tuesday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday, September 23, 2020 10:30 a.m. prayers from ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to Church of the Annunciata. Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in John's name would be appreciated.

