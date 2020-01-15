John C. Arvin

Guest Book
  • "I always enjoyed being around John. We worked together..."
    - Al Cunningham
  • "RIP Arvin much respect for the time we knew you.."
    - ramon & Beth morales
Service Information
Obituary
John C. Arvin

GARY, IN - John C. Arvin, age 71, passed away at his home in Gary on January 11, 2020.

John was the owner of Arvin's Cedar Bar in Calumet Township for 44 years, and worked with the Painter's Union Local 460 both as a painter and business agent for 41 years.

He is survived by his loving wife, Debra; his son, John E. (Amy) Arvin; his daughter: Christine Arvin; his step-sons: Larry and Christopher Vickery; cherished grandchildren: Payton Evans, Troy (Andrea) Kemper, C.J., Laura, Emily, John and Gavin Vickery; and great grandchildren: Timothy and Nevaeh Kemper; and many friends.

Preceded in death by his parents: John V. and Nellie Arvin; and dear son: Clayton Arvin.

Friends are invited to call on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 PM at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME, 5100 Cleveland Street, Gary. Funeral service Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM also at the funeral home. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery.

For more info, call 219-980-1141 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.


Published in The Times on Jan. 15, 2020
