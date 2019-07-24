John C. Harris

LOWELL, IN - John C. Harris 81, of Lowell, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; children, Mike Harris, Coleen (Tod) Young, Vicky (Craig) Kurowski, Tim (Emily) Harris; grandchildren, Lauren, Heather, Ariel, Mikayla, Brianna, Brandon. Preceded in death by his parents, Marcellus and Frances Harris; siblings, Charles Harris, Judy Bergstrom. John was an Army veteran and enjoying shopping at Menards.

Visitation, Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 PM, Memorial Service at 2:00 PM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, IN 46356. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to St. Jude House, Crown Point or Second Chance 4 Pets, Whiting.

