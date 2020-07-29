1/
John C. Lindemulder Sr.
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

John C. Lindemulder Sr.

DYER, IN - John C. Lindemulder Sr., age 79, of Dyer, IN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Sandra Lindemulder, nee Haan. Loving father of Keith Lindemulder (Jayna) and John (Wendy) Lindemulder. Cherished grandfather of Paige, Rachel, Jonathan (Alyssa), Nicholas (Brei), Kaitlin, Nathan, and Morgan. John was the founder of Amber Mechanical Contractors, Inc., Alsip, IL. He was a member of Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Lansing, IL.

John has also filled many leadership roles with the Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors Association (SMACNA) both locally in Chicago and at national levels. He was SMACNA National President from October 2009 – October 2010. His hobbies included model railroading and boating. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Visitation Friday, July 31, 2020 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30 & Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. Funeral service Saturday, August 1, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Smits Funeral Home. A private interment will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery – Lansing, IL. Memorial contributions to Elim Christian Services (13020 Central Ave, Crestwood, IL 60418) or the Alzheimer's Association (225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601) are greatly appreciated. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Smits Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Smits Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
219 322-7300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved