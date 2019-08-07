John C. Meehan

Service Information
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
321 E. Joliet Street
Crown Point, IN
Obituary
John C. Meehan

HOBART, IN - John C. Meehan, age 95, of Hobart and formerly of Crown Point, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019.

John is survived by daughter: Michele (Dennis) Nowak; son: Ross (Paula) Meehan; three grandchildren: Matthew (Noni) Nowak, Candace Nowak, and Michael Meehan; great-grandson: Michael Susko. He is preceded in death by wife, Alice.

John was a retired Chemical Technician from the Coke Plant, US Steel for 35 years. He was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, Class of 1942. John was a US Coast Guard Veteran and served during World War II. He was active in West Glen Park Little League in the 1960s. John was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and a former member of St. Mark's Catholic Church.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL HOME, 811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point (south of St. Rd. 231 on St. Rd. 55 - please be advised of road construction on St. Rd. 55 just north of the funeral home) on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 9:00-9:30 a.m. with prayers starting at 9:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet Street, Crown Point, at 10:00 am. with Rev. Pat Gaza officiating. At Rest Ridgelawn-Mt. Mercy Cemetery.

Published in The Times on Aug. 7, 2019
