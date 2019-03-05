John Charles Lewandowski Sr.

GARY, IN - John Charles Lewandowski, Sr., age 84, of Gary, passed away Tuesday, February 27, 2019. He was born on January 7, 1935 to the late John Michael and Victoria (nee Bartkouski) Lewandowski. John proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a Bethlehem Steel, millwright retiree. He will be remembered as a loving grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend.

He is survived by his sister, Lillian Botzler, five grandchildren, Sharon Huff, Michael Lewandowski, Angela Lewandowski; one great-grandson and many other loving family members and friends.

John was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Lorraine (nee Worbel) Lewandowski; and two sons, John and Ronald Lewandowski.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 600 West Old Ridge Rd. A private family burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery on Friday, March 8, 2019. For more information, please call 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.