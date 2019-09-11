John Crisan Jr.

Guest Book
  • "Sorry for your loss, John will always be remembered as a..."
    - Crystal Travis
  • "To laugh often and much; To win the respect of intelligent..."
    - Carrie Drew
Service Information
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN
46356
(219)-696-0921
Obituary
Send Flowers

John Crisan, Jr.

LOWELL, IN - John Crisan, Jr. 72, of Lowell, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. He is survived by his son, Eric (Shari) of Lake Village; grandchildren, Danielle Crisan, Nicole and Damon Mason; siblings, Joan (Peter) Lewis, Mark (Janelle), Peter, Ray (Sandy), Cecelia (William) Feller and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Virginia and nephew, Bryan Crisan. John retired from the Lowell Police Department, after 27 years, where he served as First Class Patrolman, Sergeant, Lieutenant and Chief. He was a graduate of Lowell High School and Crown Point Barber College and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Crown Point. He was an avid boater and loved sailing.

Visitation, Thursday September 12, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 PM with Funeral Services, Friday 11:00 AM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the Lowell Police Dept.

www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in The Times on Sept. 11, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Lowell, IN   219-696-0921
funeral home direction icon