John Crisan, Jr.

LOWELL, IN - John Crisan, Jr. 72, of Lowell, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. He is survived by his son, Eric (Shari) of Lake Village; grandchildren, Danielle Crisan, Nicole and Damon Mason; siblings, Joan (Peter) Lewis, Mark (Janelle), Peter, Ray (Sandy), Cecelia (William) Feller and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Virginia and nephew, Bryan Crisan. John retired from the Lowell Police Department, after 27 years, where he served as First Class Patrolman, Sergeant, Lieutenant and Chief. He was a graduate of Lowell High School and Crown Point Barber College and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Crown Point. He was an avid boater and loved sailing.

Visitation, Thursday September 12, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 PM with Funeral Services, Friday 11:00 AM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the Lowell Police Dept.

