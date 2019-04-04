Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Czilli.

John Czilli

PORTAGE, IN - John Czilli, age 82 of Portage passed away Monday, April 1, 2019. He was born in East Gary, IN on January 24, 1937 to the late Joseph and Mary Czilli. He was a former resident of Lake Station and Hobart. John retired from U.S. Steel where he had worked as a Craneman. He also attended the Hobart Assembly of God.

He is survived by his wife, Thelma Czilli (nee Wineinger) of Portage, IN; two sisters, Susan (Terry Widing) Shannon of Hobart, IN; Joine Danner of NC. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Joey, Steve, and Andy Czilli, and one sister, Mary Sufalta.

Funeral services are Friday April 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart with Pastor George Miller officiating. Entombment will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. Visitation is just prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL. Call (219) 942-2109 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.