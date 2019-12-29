John D. Sikorski

CALUMET CITY, IL - John D. Sikorski, age 71, of Calumet City, IL passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019. He is survived by his brother and best friend Steve Sikorski; sister Barbara McLaughlin; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents Stephen and Emily (nee Radziejewski) Sikorski.

Funeral Services will be Monday, December 30, 2019 with a Memorial Gathering at CASTLE FUNERAL HOME, 248 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409 from 9:00-11:30 a.m. followed by n 12:00 noon Memorial Mass at St. Andrew the Apostle Church. John will be privately laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery.

John honorably served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era with the 458 Transportation Company nicknamed the Sea Tigers. He was a flight crew member with the Commemorative Air Force C47, was an Advocate Volunteer in the restoration of the Ford Hanger at Lansing Airport, and a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 260. John was also a member of the American Legion Post 330 and an advocate member of the Calumet City Lions Club. He loved animals, music and telling jokes, was an avid fisherman and professional mushroom hunter.

