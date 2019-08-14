John David Boyle "Jack"

WHITING/ARIZONA - John David "Jack" Boyle, 63 of Phoenix, Arizona, formerly of Whiting, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at his residence. Beloved son of John D. Boyle and the late Mary M. (Sotak) Boyle; loving brother of Kathleen (Steven) Rausch, Dennis (late Joanne), Richard (Helene), Eileen (George) Germek, Mary Ellen, Mark (Lisa) and Br. Brian, C.PP.S; many cherished nieces, nephews and extended family members.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:00a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Dennis Kinderman, C.PP.S., officiating; interment of cremains, St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the church on Friday morning from 9:00a.m. to time of services. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting.

Jack Boyle was born on August 8, 1955. He grew up in the Whiting-Robertsdale Community residing in Arizona for the past 14 years. He attended St. John School, Bishop Noll Institute, Class of 1973, receiving his Bachelor of Arts Degree in History from the Calumet College of St. Joseph in 1978. Jack had a deep appreciation for music (especially jazz and rock and roll) and loved to play his guitar. He enjoyed fishing and excelled in cooking. Devoted to his family, Jack will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Forever Blue and Gold (St. John School Alumni Assoc.) or to the Missionaries of the Precious Blood, would be appreciated.