John "Jovan" Djokich

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John "Jovan" Djokich.
Service Information
Edward Kompare Funeral Home
9858 S Commercial Ave
Chicago, IL
60617
(773)-768-8800
Lying in State
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
8:00 AM
St. Simeon Mirotocivi Serbian Orthodox Church
3737 E 114th Street
Chicago, IN
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Simeon Mirotocivi Serbian Orthodox Church
3737 E 114th Street
Chicago, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

John "Jovan" Djokich

LANSING, IL - John "Jovan" Djokich, late of Lansing, IL passed away on February 19, 2020. Son of late Cedomir and late Danica. Dear brother of JoAnn (late James) McAtamney and Mila (late Albert) Chmura. Uncle of Janelle and Daniel McAtamney, and Kaitlyn Chmura.

Funeral Monday February 24, 2020 at St. Simeon Mirotocivi Serbian Orthodox Church, (3737 E 114th Street; Chicago, IL). John will lie in state at church from 8:00 a.m. until time of service at 9:00 a.m., with Very Rev. Luka Lukic officiating. Interment New Gracanica Serbian Orthodox Cemetery, Third Lake, IL.

Arrangements by KOMPARE FUNERAL HOME, Chicago, IL (773) 768-8800.
Published in The Times on Feb. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.