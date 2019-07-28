John (Jack) Donald Barth

SCHERERVILLE, IN - John (Jack) Donald Barth, 89, passed away peacefully at home in Schererville, on May 12, 2019. Jack was the son of George and Colette Barth of Fort Wayne, IN. He served in the US Army as Sergeant at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri during the Korean Conflict. He graduated from Indiana Tech with a civil engineering degree and was employed by NIPSCo as Manager of Gas Engineering for over 40 years. Jack and his loving wife Ruth raised three children in Munster, IN. He was an active member of Munster Christian Reformed Church and later a member of Faith Church Dyer. Jack was a former member of Munster/Dyer Elks Club. He enjoyed tennis, golf, bowling and bridge clubs. Jack is preceded in death by his brother Dick, sister Rosie, son Michael and his daughter Sheri.

He is survived by his wife Ruth, son David (Patti Biancardi) and grandson Jack. Dad was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He unconditionally shared his love for our Lord. He shared his patience, compassion, humor, strength and his curious nature with his family and friends. He will be missed dearly especially by his wife, son, daughter in law and grandson Jack. Jack donated his body to Indiana University Medical School of Anatomy.

The family already held a private memorial service in his honor.